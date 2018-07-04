Apple’s budget iPhone 9 revealed in new renders, next to original iPhone X

Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X as it is being called will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and single rear camera at the back. (Source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X as it is being called will sport a 6.1-inch LCD display and single rear camera at the back. (Source: Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 9 or the budget iPhone X as some are referring to it, has been shared in new image renders next to a model of the current iPhone X in order to highlight the differences. The images renders were shared by a Netherlands based website nieuwemobiel.nl and created by designer Jonas Dahnert. Remember these are high-resolution image renders based on leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 9 or iPhone X budget, and not actual photos of the device. Still the images give a good impression of what the final device might look like when it launches.

According to leaks, Apple will launch three new iPhones in September 2018. This includes Apple iPhone X for 2018, Apple iPhone X Plus which will have the biggest 6.5-inch display, and finally a budget iPhone X or iPhone 9 with a 6.1-inch LCD display. The image renders recreate this iPhone 9 which will sport a single rear camera at the back, unlike the vertical dual cameras on the bigger, more expensive iPhone X variants.

The images show the front and the back of the iPhone 9’s images, highlighting the glass and metal design. iPhone 9 is also expected to come with a notch on the front and support for Face ID feature like the other two variants. However, while the more expensive variants will have an OLED display, the iPhone 9 will come with an LCD one, which is cheaper. This has been reported in the past by Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has cited supply chain sources.

According to the report on nieuwemobiel.nl, the images renders showcase how the iPhone 9 or budget iPhone X is bigger than the current iPhone X variant. It also sports thinner bezels on the sides and there is no home button at the bottom either. The iPhone 9 could replace the iPhone 8, which has a single rear camera as well. It also looks like the frame will be made of aluminum, not stainless steel on the budget iPhone 9, according to the report. This could be another reason why it will cost less.

Another rumour regarding this variant of the iPhone 9 is whether it will support wireless charging or not. Some reports claim it will not, though given that iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X from 2017 all support wireless charging, it will be surprising if Apple dumps the feature on the upcoming model. It also looks like the iPhone 9’s single rear camera will not have a zoom or portrait feature, which is present on the iPhone X and expected to continue in the other two models. Considering Apple relies on hardware to power its Portrait feature and not software like the Google Pixel 2 series, this is not surprising.

Reports have claimed the budget iPhone with the 6.1-inch LCD display will start at a price of $600. The most expensive iPhone will be the iPhone X Plus with a $900 to $1000 price range. Earlier this week, 9to5Mac, shared a hands-on video of the iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 based on dummy units and gave us a look at what the devices could look like when they finally launch. Apple is yet to confirm a date for the September event, when it will unveil these phones.

