scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Apple’s iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro series: The changes that are expected

Apple iPhone 14 Pro series will differ from the iPhone 14 series in a some key specifications and features. Here's a look at the changes that are expected.

Apple iPhone 13 series is seen in this photoApple's iPhone 14 series will be see more pronounced differences between the Pro and non-Pro options. (Image credit: Express photo)

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch is just six days away with the event set for September 7. Apple is hosting the iPhone 14 launch in person, through a livestream for the event will also be available for everyone to watch. The event will focus on the new iPhones, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 which will include Pro option as well, the new AirPods Pro (possibly) and perhaps a new iPad lineup as well (unlikely). But all eyes will be around the iPhone 14 series, and this time there are a few changes. Let’s take a look these might end up being.

Apple iPhone 14 might not get a processor upgrade

This is a significant decision from Apple. Most reports are indicating that the baseline Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue with the same A15 Bionic processor, though it could be clocked faster. The new A16 Bionic could be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series, which means the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 could on par when it comes to performance.

Apple has typically used the same processor across the Pro and the regular series, and the iPhone 14 could mark a break in this strategy. Of course, the Pro series had always had features which were missing on the regular variant, but this could be the first time that the processor might be different. Again, we will have to wait and see if Apple actually takes this approach for 2022.

The notch is going, but not entirely

The notch on Apple’s iPhone series has been a controversial subject for a while now. While most iPhone users have made their peace with the notch, it looks like this will disappear on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a smaller cutout in the display for the front camera and all the other sensors that Face ID typically requires.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...Premium
Twenty eight years in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones...
Read more |Here’s why you should get excited about Apple’s iPhone 14 Max

But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to continue with the rather wide and prominent notch that we’ve seen so far. A new report by MacRumors has stated that the new i-shaped notch will technically have two cutouts on the display, but these will appear as one when the display is turned on. Apple will presumably rely on software to achieve this look on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

A 48MP camera is coming but…

It looks like the iPhone 14 series will further cement the divide between the Pro and non-Pro lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to get a 48MP main camera this time, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has also said the same thing. The main wide-angle camera is expected to be 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue with the 12MP main camera. Apple is also expected to improve the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Apple iPhone 14 Max is in, the ‘mini’ is out

This year, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to look a little different. And Apple is adding two ‘Max’ options. There will be no iPhone 14 mini this time around and while some fans are understandably upset, Apple is taking a different approach. While the iPhone 14 remains at 6.1-inches–still a fairly compact device if you compare it to most other phones in the market– Apple is expected to add the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max to the mix this year. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a big-screened phone, but without the premium price that the Pro Max typically commands. Also, we don’t expect the iPhone 14 Max to get a Pro 120 Hz display. So if you’ve wanted a bigger iPhone, but were not keen on paying that high price of the Pro, the iPhone 14 Max could well be the answer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:42:50 pm
Next Story

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ mystery drama Where The Crawdads Sing to hit Indian theatres on Sep 16

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Gujarat HC dismisses plea challenging slaughterhouse closure during ‘Paryushan’

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

Laxman Narasimhan at the helm, what can we expect from Starbucks?

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Asia Cup | SL vs BAN

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement