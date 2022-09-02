Apple’s iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro series: The changes that are expected

Apple’s iPhone 14 launch is just six days away with the event set for September 7. Apple is hosting the iPhone 14 launch in person, through a livestream for the event will also be available for everyone to watch. The event will focus on the new iPhones, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 which will include Pro option as well, the new AirPods Pro (possibly) and perhaps a new iPad lineup as well (unlikely). But all eyes will be around the iPhone 14 series, and this time there are a few changes. Let’s take a look these might end up being.

Apple iPhone 14 might not get a processor upgrade

This is a significant decision from Apple. Most reports are indicating that the baseline Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue with the same A15 Bionic processor, though it could be clocked faster. The new A16 Bionic could be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max series, which means the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 could on par when it comes to performance.

Apple has typically used the same processor across the Pro and the regular series, and the iPhone 14 could mark a break in this strategy. Of course, the Pro series had always had features which were missing on the regular variant, but this could be the first time that the processor might be different. Again, we will have to wait and see if Apple actually takes this approach for 2022.

The notch is going, but not entirely

The notch on Apple’s iPhone series has been a controversial subject for a while now. While most iPhone users have made their peace with the notch, it looks like this will disappear on the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to have a smaller cutout in the display for the front camera and all the other sensors that Face ID typically requires.

But the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to continue with the rather wide and prominent notch that we’ve seen so far. A new report by MacRumors has stated that the new i-shaped notch will technically have two cutouts on the display, but these will appear as one when the display is turned on. Apple will presumably rely on software to achieve this look on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

A 48MP camera is coming but…

It looks like the iPhone 14 series will further cement the divide between the Pro and non-Pro lineup. The iPhone 14 Pro series is expected to get a 48MP main camera this time, as reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has also said the same thing. The main wide-angle camera is expected to be 48MP on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will continue with the 12MP main camera. Apple is also expected to improve the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Apple iPhone 14 Max is in, the ‘mini’ is out

This year, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to look a little different. And Apple is adding two ‘Max’ options. There will be no iPhone 14 mini this time around and while some fans are understandably upset, Apple is taking a different approach. While the iPhone 14 remains at 6.1-inches–still a fairly compact device if you compare it to most other phones in the market– Apple is expected to add the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max to the mix this year. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to be a big-screened phone, but without the premium price that the Pro Max typically commands. Also, we don’t expect the iPhone 14 Max to get a Pro 120 Hz display. So if you’ve wanted a bigger iPhone, but were not keen on paying that high price of the Pro, the iPhone 14 Max could well be the answer.