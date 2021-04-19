Apple’s iPhone 13 to feature a slightly smaller notch, says report

Check out the leaked smaller notch compared to the notch of the older generation iPhone 12. (Image Source: Twitter/ DuanRui)

While Android phones have ditched the wide-style notch for over a year, budget offerings included, Apple’s iPhone lineup continues to sport the notch. It is not exactly possible for Apple to get rid of the notch just yet, mainly due to the presence of its FaceID IR scanners alongside the front camera, Apple is likely planning to make the notch smaller.

A new report by Twitter user DuanRui (@duanrui1205) suggests that the iPhone 13 series, the next iPhone lineup that Apple is expected to unveil in September this year, could feature a smaller front notch. The tweet shows a picture of what looks like a tempered glass screen protector for the upcoming iPhone 13.

Check out the tweet here.

The protector reveals a design for the front of the iPhone 13, showcasing a smaller notch. The new notch retains the semi-curved-rectangular shape of the iPhone notch that has been constant for years now. However, the dimensions of the notch itself appear to be smaller compared to the rest of the screen.

Apple iPhone 13: What we know so far

Various leaks and rumours around the iPhone 13 series have so far hinted at many elements including a smaller notch, a red colour variant, a higher refresh rate and bigger batteries. A recent leak by Twitter tipster David Kowalski (@xleaks7) has revealed many details about the phone. Check out the tweet below.

Here’s your complete look of #Apple #iPhone13 / #iPhone12S (Product) Red based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions – https://t.co/GBFsgBfxZB Thanks to my partners at @pigtou_ Follow for more content! pic.twitter.com/8HIY5ygxiS — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) April 15, 2021

The leak suggests that the iPhone 13 could feature the same 6.1-inch OLED panel for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, while the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max could feature a 6.7-inch Pro Max display. New processors and a return of TouchID are expected in the 13 series, suggests the leak.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series in September 2021. While that date is just a few months away, that’s still enough time for designs to change and we’d advise readers to take leaks with a pinch of salt for now.