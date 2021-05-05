Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models to use Samsung-made 120Hz display, report says

A higher refresh rate means that the screen would be able to refresh content more dynamically.

Even though there’s still some time before Apple takes the wraps off the iPhone 13 lineup, and just as expected, more information on the new models continues to leak. While there’s no official word from Apple on the iPhone 13 features, a new report from TheElec suggests the tech giant will finally bring a 120Hz display to its hit smartphone.

The report claims Samsung will be the sole supplier of the 120Hz displays that will be used in the high-end models of the iPhone 13. While the report doesn’t mention the Pro models specifically, it’s logical to assume the new 120Hz refresh rate displays will be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In case you are not aware, 120Hz refers to the refresh rate of the display. Simply put, a higher refresh rate means that the screen would be able to refresh 120 times per second. A 120Hz display refreshes twice as fast as a 60Hz panel, the refresh rate supported on the latest iPhone 12 series. You can expect improved battery life on smartphones, while mobile games look stunning on a 120Hz panel.

Experts say high refresh rate displays are among the biggest tech trend in the smartphone market. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus already offer mid-to-premium smartphones that with a 120Hz screen.

It is said that the iPhone 13 Pro models will use Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LPTO) Thin-Film Transistor (TFT) OLED panel. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also reported that the iPhone 13 is likely to adopt LTPO technology.

The other big change we can expect from the iPhone 13 series is the use of a smaller notch and better cameras on high-end models. The iPhone 13 lineup is rumoured to include four models – the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Expect Apple to launch the new iPhone 13 series sometime in September.