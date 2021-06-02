Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup to feature significant bigger batteries, says report

Apple is reportedly starting mass production of the iPhone 13 earlier this year. This is likely being done so that Apple can stick to its usual September timeline for launching the next-gen iPhones. As production begins new leaks around the new iPhone have begun popping up. A new leak now claims that the iPhone 13 series will feature a big battery update.

All models to get big batteries

Battery life on the iPhone models has not been the best in the segment for years now. Hence, it makes sense that Apple would up the battery capacity on all the models. Leakster L0vetodream (@L0vetodream) has now shared the battery capacity of the entire new iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest phone of the lot, will now feature a 2,406mAh battery instead of a 2,227mAh one that was found on its predecessor. Similarly the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 3,095mAh battery instead of a 2,815mAh one. The largest iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 4,352mAh battery instead of a 3,687mAh unit.

The new expected battery capacities should offer the newer iPhones better battery life than the iPhone 12 series, also aided by software optimisations and other possible battery-saving features.

In other news, Samsung and LG have reportedly begun mass-producing OLED panels for the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 series. Samsung will be producing LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 13 Pro models which support a high-refresh rate while being power efficient. iPhone 13 and 13 mini OLED displays are likely to be supplied by LG and BOE and expected to stick to a 60Hz refresh rate.