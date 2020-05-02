Apple’s iPhone 12 could be $50 cheaper than the iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 12 will likely feature OLED screen and 5G support. Apple iPhone 12 will likely feature OLED screen and 5G support.

Apple could launch the iPhone 12 at a lower price when the device hits retail shelves later this year. The information comes from Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser says his sources said that the iPhone 12 would cost $650, a $50 cheaper than the iPhone 11.

It’s the same strategy Apple used for the iPhone 11. The handset has a starting price of $699 for the 64GB storage model which is $50 cheaper than the iPhone XR which was launched in 2018. If the iPhone 12 ends up being $50 cheaper than the iPhone 11, it would help Apple to create an even more affordable flagship device that will appeal to consumers who don’t want to spend money on the company’s top-end models. Plus, this is the time period many would hesitate in spending $1000 on a flagship Apple device due to an uncertain environment.

On many levels, the iPhone 12 at $649 will be a breakthrough. The iPhone 12 will be the first “affordable flagship iPhone” to come with an OLED display. Right now, the OLED displays are limited to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 comes with a regular LCD display. But there is a $300 gap between the base model of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Prosser believes Apple will launch four models of the iPhone 12 lineup: a 5.4-inch model that would cost $650, a 6.1-inch version priced at $750, and two iPhone 12 Pro models at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. The latter two models are expected to cost $1000 and $1100 respectively. That would be a significant departure from Apple’s current approach of launching three iPhones a year. All four iPhones will come with 5G and OLED screens.

Rumour has it that this year’s iPhone will be radically different from the previous generation iPhones. The phones may have a smaller notch and rounded corners like the iPhone 5.

Apple is scheduled to launch new iPhones in September, though the novel coronavirus pandemic could delay the iPhone 12 lineup. Apple recently launched the iPhone SE, a cheaper iPhone for $399. The new iPhone SE has the same A13 chipset found inside the iPhone 11, but the design is similar to the 2017’s iPhone 8.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd