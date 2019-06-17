Apple’s iPhone 11 to ditch Lightning port for USB-C, hints iOS 13 beta

Apple could drop its own proprietary Lightning port and switch over to USB-C with the iPhone 11. According to a tweet by user Raphaël Mouton, iOS 13’s beta restore screen shows a USB Type-C, instead of the Lightning connector. This further confirms that the next-generation iPhone will ditch the Lightning connector and fully adopt USB-C.

It wouldn’t come as shock if Apple switches to UBS-C in favour of the Lightning connector. The company is already selling iPad Pros (2018) and MacBook Pro with the USB Type-C port.

Sure, Apple could embrace USB-C for the 2019 iPhone models but that doesn’t mean that the Lightning cable will be forgotten completely. A previous report by Japanese blog Macotakara claimed that Apple will ship the iPhone 11 with the 18W fast USB charger, along with a Lightning to a USB-C cable. That would offer an upgrade from the currently available charger for the iPhone, which is based on an old charging standard.

#IOS13 #iOS13Beta Plus de Lightning et d'iTunes sur l'écran de restauration, de l'USB-C ? et un futur utilitaire pour iPhone sur mac ? @LeoDuffOff pic.twitter.com/iTJj4Tp18O — Raphaël Mouton (@Raf___m) June 7, 2019

Exact details about the types of charger that will be bundled inside the iPhone box are unavailable at the moment, but Bloomberg reported that Apple had tested an iPhone that uses a USB-C input.

This year’s iPhone lineup is expected to marginally different from last year’s iPhones. Apple is likely to launch three iPhones this year. While the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will feature OLED displays and triple rear cameras, the iPhone 11R is said to come with the dual camera setup and an LCD display. All three iPhones will be powered by a slightly improved silicon inside, based on a 7nm process. The new iPhones run iOS 13, which brings with it a ton of new features including the much anticipated dark mode.