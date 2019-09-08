Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro may offer Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow-like colour option

Ever since Apple sent out invitations to the media for its September 10 event, there has been suspense over a rainbow-coloured Apple logo. Many believe that the translucent Apple logo could represent the new colour iPhone 11 lineup. Now the mock-ups of the iPhone 11 published by case maker Olixar and online retailer Mobile Fun reveal that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be Apple’s most colourful smartphones ever.

According to Mobile Fun, the iPhone 11 Pro may come in an Aura-like colour option, which would be similar to the Galaxy Note 10’s Aura Glow. Simply put, the iPhone 11 Pro will be sold in new gradient finish. Gradient finishes are nothing new, and Huawei has been selling phones with this gradient finish for quite some time. Though it remains to be seen whether the iPhone 11 Pro’s Aura Glow-like finish will cost slightly more than regular colour options or it will be sold in limited quantities.

The online retailer also revealed that the standard iPhone 11 will come in five colour options, including green, blue, yellow, lavender and red. This coincides with the event invite that accompanied by a colourful Apple logo image together with the tagline “By Innovation only.”

As has been leaked before, Apple will unveil three new iPhones on September 10. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will replace the existing the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max smartphones. All three iPhones will look similar to their predecessors in terms of the design language. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will come with OLED displays and no 3D Touch, while the iPhone 11 will sport an LCD display.

The top of the range iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro will feature three cameras. The iPhone 11, on the other, will come with a dual-camera setup. Other features include improved Face ID, bigger batteries, iOS 13 out of the box, Apple’s A13 chipset, and a Lightning port rather than a USB C port.