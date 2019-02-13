Apple’s iPhone 11 or iPhone 2019 will ship with slow 5w chargers, Lightning Port: Report

Apple’s iPhone 11 or the 2019 iPhone will come with the standard 5w slow chargers that are shipping on the current variants, claims a new report. Previously, it was claimed that Apple was exploring the Type-C USB charging port option for the newer range of iPhones, but it looks like 2019 will also continue with the current Lightning Port.

Japanese tech blog Macotakara, which is known for leaks around Apple, has claimed that the iPhone to launch in 2019 will have the 5w charger as standard. It is basing this on what an official from an accessory maker in the supply chain has claimed.

The official also said that since the cost of the 7.5W charger is higher, Apple will continue bundling the 2019 iPhones with the 5W USB power supply Adapter, and the Lightning-USB cable.

Apple will also continue to bundle the iPhone with EarPods with Lightning Connector. It also notes that if Apple were to change the iPhone’s charging port to Type-C, then the bundled EarPods would also have to change to the USB-C connector.

The blog post notes that “those connected with the accessory manufacturers predict that the possibility that the next generation iPhone USB-C connector will be adapted is becoming low.”

Previously a report on Bloomberg said that Apple was testing Type-C USB port on some versions of the 2019 iPhone, instead of the lightning cable that we have seen so far. The report said that an “eventual switch” was in the works, though it did not confirm whether the 2019 iPhones would indeed sport this kind of port.

If Apple does introduce a Type-C charging port on the iPhones at some point, then it would allow iPhone users to rely on different chargers for their devices, even the faster ones available for some Android phones.

Apple has already introduced a Type-C Charging port on its new range of iPad Pro 2018, as well as the MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air.

The report in Bloomberg also said that the iPhone in 2019 will have triple cameras at the back and we have seen design renders being leaked, which claim to show this kind of setup. Apple is also exploring the idea of a more powerful 3D camera on the back of the iPhones in 2020, according to the report.

The new 3D camera on the future iPhones will rely on a laser scanner, rather than the existing dot-projection system, is what the report said. Apple’s 2020 iPhones will also be the first 5G ready devices.