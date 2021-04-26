Apple’s latest iOS 14.5 is rolling out to eligible iPhones: Here’s what’s new

Apple released its most critical iPhone software update on Monday. It’s called iOS 14.5 and brings a lot of new features to the iPhone. iOS 14.5 isn’t a huge update but it offers a lot of enhancements including the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch, support for AirTags, and the much-awaited App Tracking Transparency feature.

Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.

iOS 14.5 update for the iPhone: Compatible devices

First, make sure your device is capable of running iOS 14.5. It is to be noted that all the existing devices that currently run iOS 14 will work with iOS 14.5. Here’s the official list of devices that will work with iOS 14.5.

*iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

*iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Pro

*iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

*iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

*iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone SE (2016)

*iPod Touch (7th gen)

iOS 14.5 update for the iPhone: New Features

One of the biggest features coming to the iPhone is how you can unlock your phone using the Apple Watch. With iOS 14.5, Apple Watch basically unlocks your iPhone when you use FaceID while wearing a mask. When you lift your iPhone to turn on the screen, and you will get haptic feedback on the Apple Watch to indicate that your iPhone has been unlocked. Obviously, the devices must be in close proximity to work this feature in the first place.

Another big feature that’s part of iOS 14.5 is called ATT or App Tracking Transparency. iOS 14.5 essentially includes privacy changes that require apps to ask the user permission before tracking data. Social media companies such as Facebook said that iOS 14.5’s built-in new feature will reduce the profitability of targeted ads and the move may hamper its online advertisement business. Apple previously said that it will remove apps that don’t comply with the new policy. The tech giant said all apps submitting starting April 26 must be ready to support ATT.

iOS 14.5 also includes dual-SIM 5G support, more than 200 new emojis including a redesigned vaccine emoji, new voices for Siri, a new default music player of choice, and support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers. As part of iOS 14.5, Apple is also overhauling the Apple Podcasts app.

iOS 14.5 update for the iPhone: How to download

If you wish to download the iOS 14.5 software update on your iPhone, simply open up the Settings on the device and tap General. Then tap “Software Update”. Now, tap the option to “Download and Install” and follow the prompts from there. The update can take 15 minutes or more to download.