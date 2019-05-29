Apple’s iOS 13 screenshots leaked, reveal new ‘Dark Mode’ in Settings

Apple’s iOS 13 will be revealed next week at the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). Apple is hosting the keynote on June 3 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California where new announcements around iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS are expected. Ahead of the event, screenshots of iOS 13 have leaked online, showing some upcoming features, including the new Dark Mode.

Advertising

According to 9to5Mac, which has put out exclusive screenshots Dark Mode will be an option in the Settings app or users will be able to switch this on from the Control Centre itself. Dark Mode remains a much requested feature on iOS and we have seen companies like Samsung and Google introduce Dark Mode as well for their operating system. Samsung One UI already has a Dark Theme, while Google’s Android Q will bring one as well.

In iOS, the Dark Mode changes the dock to a dark background, and Apple will likely have new wallpapers for this, notes the report. The Apple Music app also gets a black background when this mode is turned on as the screenshot below shows. Apple is also tweaking the background for when a sceenshot is taken. Another change in iOS 13 is that the Reminders app is getting redesigned and will come to macOS 10.15, adds the report.

As previously pointed out, Apple is unifying The Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps. Interestingly the new app is call “Find My”, and shows a “big map that fills the entire screen of the device, with a small window in the corner listing the user’s family and friends and another tab for the user’s own devices,” notes the report.

Advertising

The new iOS 13 will be significant not just for the new Dark mode, but it will also come with support for cross-platform apps, where developers will be able to create one app that will work across iOS and macOS. A new Sleep app and redesigned Health App are also expected, according to Bloomberg.

Read more: Apple iOS 13: Dark Mode and Sleep Mode to cross-platform apps; here is everything we know

Apple will reveal its new software next week, but the final stable version will only be released by September 2019, when the new iPhones arrive. Apple will have a public beta version of iOS 13 available for testing as it always does. Ahead of the WWDC 2019 conference, Apple also announced its new iPod Touch 7th generation for customers with improved performance.