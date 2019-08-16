Apple’s iOS 13 beta hints that September 10 will be the iPhone 11 launch date

Apple’s iPhone 11 series could be unveiled on September 10, 2019, according to a latest leak, which is based on the internal files and images in the new iOS 13 beta. The details were first discovered by the blog iHelp Brazil, who pointed out that the iOS 13 beta for developers has internal file assets, which mention the date as Tuesday, September 10.

According to the report, the images in the latest version of the iOS 13 show September 10 date, Tuesday on the home screen. The asset is also named as “HoldForRelease,” which indicates that Apple could reveal the new iPhones on this date. The iPhone 11 series will run iOS 13 out of the box, while public release for iOS 13 will take place a few days after the event as has been the case in the past.

September 10 is a Tuesday and as 9to5Mac points out this is in line with Apple’s precedent for holding the event on either Tuesday or Wednesday in September. Last year, the iPhone 11 launch took place on a Wednesday, September 12. In 2017, the iPhone event took place on Tuesday, September 12.

Till Apple actually sends an invite for the iPhone 11 event launch, the date is still up for speculation, though it is a given that the event takes place in the second week of September. Here’s what we know about the iPhone 11 series so far.

Apple iPhone 11 series: Names

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be the names for this year’s three iPhones. The names for the 2019 series were revealed via documents from ESR, which sells iPhone cases on Amazon and other outlets. The documents were first reported by iPhonesoft.fr, and the ESR stock list mentions the iPhone 11 designation.

Based on the leaks, Apple’s iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 Pro is the successor to the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone XS Max and will be the biggest phone in the lost.

Another report from Slashleaks has claimed Apple will be removing the ‘iPhone’ name from the back. Instead, the new iPhones will only come with the Apple logo at the back. The information comes from supply chain sources at Foxconn, which is an iPhone manufacturer. It also appears that Apple wants to move to a more frosted glass look on the new iPhones.

Apple iPhone 11: Display, Specifications

Apple’s iPhone 11 will have the 6.1-inch LCD display, while the iPhone 11 Pro will continue with the 5.8-inch OLED display. The biggest iPhone 11 Pro Max will sport a 6.5-inch OLED display. The three new iPhones will run iOS 13 and will be powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, which will come with improvements over the previous generation A12 Bionic processor.

On the storage side, Apple will stick with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB options, and dual-SIM capabilities via eSIM in markets will continue. The iPhone 11 in China will likely continue with the physical dual-SIM feature.

Apple will continue with the Lightning port on the iPhone 11 series as well based on new leaks. Previously, it was claimed that Apple would switch to the USB-C port on these phones, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max’s battery size could be increased to 3969mAh, according to the latest leak. The current variant has a 3,174 mAh battery. The iPhone 11 series could also see the end of the 3D Touch feature, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple could also add support for shared wireless charging for other devices like AirPods from the iPhone 11 itself.

Apple iPhone 11: Cameras, colours

Apple will introduce triple cameras at the back of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will have dual cameras at the back. The third camera on the Pro variants will likely be an ultra-wide sensor, according to previous reports. The third sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro variants will be adding more zoom capabilities as well.

A new green colour is also expected for the iPhone 11, which is the iPhone XR’s successor. Another report has said that green will be the only new colour in the iPhone 11 series.