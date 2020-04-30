Apple’s iOS 13.5 will make it easier to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask

With iOS 13.5, Apple is simplifying the unlock process for those who wear masks all-day by essentially skipping the Face ID screen. With iOS 13.5, Apple is simplifying the unlock process for those who wear masks all-day by essentially skipping the Face ID screen.

Apple on Wednesday released a developer preview of iOS 13.5 that makes it easier to unlock your Face ID-enabled iPhone while wearing a face mask. At the moment, if your face is covered with a mask, you need to remove your mask to unlock an iPhone with Face ID.

With more people wearing a mask to protect themselves from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s a real problem to use Face ID. With iOS 13.5, Apple is simplifying the unlock process for those who wear masks all-day by essentially skipping the Face ID screen. All you need is to access the passcode by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen.

It remains to be seen when the update will be released, but a beta version of the software is currently available for developers. Face ID is currently available on a couple of recently launched iPhones including iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iOS 13.5 beta also includes the first version of the Covid-19 Contract tracing feature, which was first introduced by Apple and Google on April 10. The technology uses Bluetooth in people’s smartphones to track the spread of Covid-19. Apple and Google recently released technical details of the tools they plan to release next month, letting iPhones and Android phones talk to each other and allow contact tracing. The new updates to the tools also address problems with criticism around privacy.

Google also released a beta version of the coronavirus tracing software through the Play Store for developers. Both Android and Google will release sample code on Friday to help developers better understand how the system will work.

