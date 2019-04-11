Apple’s iOS 12.2 update now available in India with new features, AirPods 2 support and more

Apple iPhone users have started getting the iOS 12.2 update in India, which brings a number of features and updates, including four new Animojis and the ability to use Siri to cast content to Apple TV from your iOS device as well as support for AirPods 2nd generation.

Advertising

The Apple iOS 12.2 update also comes with a number software improvements and bug fixes. The update was launched on March 25 after the Apple TV event, and in the US it adds the new Apple News app. However, that app has not launched for India.

Apple’s iOS 12.2 update is a major one and is around 841.2 MB in size. Users can go to Settings> General> Software update and check for the same. It is recommended that you download the iOS update over WiFi, and your phone should have at least 50 per cent charge before you hit download and install. Here are the key features of iOS 12.2 update.

iOS 12.2 and Siri

Apple has added the ability to play any video, film, or channel on Apple TV via Siri from your iPhone or iPad. Users can just ask Siri to play the show they wish to watch on the Apple TV device. Of course, you will need an Apple TV to use this feature.

Advertising

iOS 12.2 and new Animoji

Apple is adding four new Animoji, which will be available for iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR users. These are owl, boar, giraffe and shark. The new Animojis are also coming to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen) and the iPad Pro 11-inch, which come with the Face ID feature.

iOS 12.2 and AirPlay

Apple is adding dedicated TV controls in the Control Centre and the Lock Screen to give users quick access to the TV controls. There’s also multitasking for AirPlay, which will let users browse for other content, videos or apps locally on the device, without interrupting the AirPlay.

Read more: Apple iOS 12.2 update brings Apple News+, four new emojis: Here’s how to download

Also AirPlay destinations are now grouped by content type, making it faster for users to find what they wish to watch.

iOS 12.2 and Apple Pay

Apple Pay will now support Visa Debit cards as users will be able to transfer money to their bank accounts via these. The Wallet app will now show Apple Pay credit and debit transactions immediately below the card.

iOS 12.2 and Screen Time

Apple is also bringing changes to Screen Time and now Downtime can be configured with a different schedule for each day of week, thus giving users more options of customising how they wish to control the various apps. There’s a new toggle option to turn on or off app limits temporarily as well.

Read more: Apple iOS 12.1.2 update bricking iPhones by cutting off cellular connection: Report

iOS 12.2 and Safari

Safari will now ensure that website sign-in now occurs automatically after filling in credentials with Password Autofill. Safari will also flash warnings when loading unencrypted web pages.

IOS 12.2 removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard. Intelligent Tracking Prevention will now protect against cross-site tracking by default.

Also the Smart Search Field in Safari can be modified by tapping the arrow icon next to the search suggestions.

iOS 12.2 and Apple Music

Apple Music’s Browse tab now has more editorial highlights, which will make it easier to discover new music and playlists.

iOS 12.2: Other features

Apple is adding Air Quality Index (AQI) support in the Maps for US, UK and India. Settings will now show how much time remains on your device’s warranty period. It will also show a 5G E icon for iPhone 8 and later and iPad Pro 12.9-inch or iPad Pro 11-inch users, when they are in an area where the AT&T 5G Evolution network.

Apple is also improving stability of audio recordings in Messages, and performance of Apple TV remote on iOS. It fixes a problem where missed calls were not showing in the Notifications Centre, and where a badge notification would show in the Settings even when no action was needed.

Advertising

It is also fixing an issue in the iPhone Storage settings where the storage bar graph was incorrect for some of the larger apps, the Other Category. It is also solves the problem where voice memos would automatically play after connecting to a car Bluetooth device. Finally, an issue that stopped users from renaming Voice Memos has also been fixed.