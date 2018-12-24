Apple iOS 12.1.2 update bricking iPhones by cutting off cellular connection: Report

Not too long ago, Apple had pushed its iOS 12.1.2 software update but it is reported to be causing cellular connectivity issues for iPhone owners across the world. As reported by Forbes, Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple users who are complaining that the latest iOS update is bricking their phones.

Advertising

Many users have reported that they are unable to make calls and some have been unable to send or receive text messages. The issue is clearly not limited to North America alone. In fact, iPhone owners across South America, Europe, and Asia are facing the same issue. Some Indian users have also had problems after they updated their iPhones to iOS 12.1.2.

So far, Apple has not acknowledged any issues with iOS 12.1.2. Both Forbes and Mashable have warned users to avoid upgrading their iPhones to iOS 12.1.2. If you have not upgraded your iPhone to iOS 12.1.2, it would make sense to wait until Apple rolls out iOS 12.1.3.

Anyone facing issue after updating to IOS 12.0.2 #iOS12 . All apps stop working. Unable to sign in to AppStore. Podcast app not working. Safari not working. Twitter app stop updating. #apple — കുട്ടിശങ്കരൻ (@IRBltgWPNdzcgrv) December 24, 2018

Stay away from #Ios12. Updated and now group messaging and media takes hours-days to come in. @VZWSupport had no fix & refers to @AppleSupport who took a day to acknowledge the tag, opened a chat offering support then went silent. Still waiting on @AppleSupport horrible support — alan (@cohensny) December 24, 2018

Just last week, Apple released the iOS 12.1.2 update. The update was supposed to fix connectivity issues that affected iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in Turkey. However, the update is causing more harm, with multiple iPhone users are complaining about connectivity issues and data loss.