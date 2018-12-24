Toggle Menu Sections
Apple iOS 12.1.2 update bricking iPhones by cutting off cellular connection: Report

The latest iOS 12.1.2 software update is causing connectivity issues and data loss for iPhone users.

Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple users who are complaining that the latest iOS update is bricking their phones.

Not too long ago, Apple had pushed its iOS 12.1.2 software update but it is reported to be causing cellular connectivity issues for iPhone owners across the world. As reported by Forbes, Twitter has been flooded with tweets from multiple users who are complaining that the latest iOS update is bricking their phones.

Many users have reported that they are unable to make calls and some have been unable to send or receive text messages. The issue is clearly not limited to North America alone. In fact, iPhone owners across South America, Europe, and Asia are facing the same issue.  Some Indian users have also had problems after they updated their iPhones to iOS 12.1.2.

So far, Apple has not acknowledged any issues with iOS 12.1.2. Both Forbes and Mashable have warned users to avoid upgrading their iPhones to iOS 12.1.2. If you have not upgraded your iPhone to iOS 12.1.2, it would make sense to wait until Apple rolls out iOS 12.1.3.

Just last week, Apple released the iOS 12.1.2 update. The update was supposed to fix connectivity issues that affected iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in Turkey. However, the update is causing more harm, with multiple iPhone users are complaining about connectivity issues and data loss.

