Apple’s Group FaceTime feature delayed, will not be part of iOS 12 initial release

Apple 32-person Group FaceTime for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave was introduced at the company’s annual developer conference in June this year. The feature, which was scheduled to be available with the roll out iOS 12, has been removed from its initial release. As per a 9to5Mac report, which cites Apple’s new build’s release notes, Group FaceTime will ship in a future software update later this fall. This was also confirmed by Apple to CNET. An exact date for the availability is unclear at this point.

“Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall,” the release note reads. Apple’s Group FaceTime gives users the option to engage in video chat with up to 32 people at the same time. Both audio and video options are offered for group chats, and the UI includes tiles that pop up as someone in the group speaks.

Apple iOS 12 public roll out is expected in September, which is when new iPhone X 2018 models will also be announced. The event dates have not officially been confirmed yet, though it is typically held in the first week of September every year. To recall, iOS 11 went live on September 12 last year, as part of the company’s annual iPhone event.

The third beta iOS 12 public beta is available for users, and it includes the MeMoji feature, an extended version of Apple’s Animoji feature. Siri shortcuts, improvements in Screen Time as well as Group FaceTime fetures were also introduced in this beta version. Do keep in mind that iOS 12 public beta could be loaded with bugs and users are recommended install the version on their spare iPhone or iPad. This can be done by signing up for the Apple Public Beta software programme.

