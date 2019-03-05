Apple’s foldable iPad looks stunning in these 3D renders

Dutch site LetsGoDigital has created concept renders that show what the foldable iPad of the future might look like. The concept envisions an iPad that not only give access to a “compete workstation,” but also be folded up for easier on-the-go use (via 9to5Mac).

Advertising

It’s interesting to see Apple’s take on foldable devices. The Cupertino company does not want to create a foldable smartphone-tablet hybrid, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. The idea is to create a foldable iPad, which is not only portable but also slimmer than the existing iPad.

However, don’t expect Apple to launch a foldable iPad anytime soon. This is a mere concept render, based on leaks and speculation. So, we are not sure if this foldable iPad might actually see the light of the day.

Apple has never quite admitted that it plans to launch a foldable iPhone or iPad in the near future. Now that Samsung and Huawei have already announced their foldable phones, it’s being said that Apple could be working on a similar device. Though we’re not certain whether the device would be a foldable smartphone or a tablet.

Meanwhile, Korean news outlet ETNews, citing industry sources, reports that Samsung Display recently presented Apple a foldable device that was slightly smaller than the Galaxy Fold. The device showed to Apple had a 7.2-inch foldable display, which is slightly smaller than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

The report notes that Samsung is keen to lend its foldable display tech to major vendors, as the move will help popularise the demand for foldables in the market. It’s being said that Samsung has approached Google to adopt its foldable display tech for its Pixel series.

Advertising

A previous report claimed that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone as early as 2020. Last week, a patent filed by Apple described how the company’s smart solution could prevent a foldable screen from damaging in extreme cold.