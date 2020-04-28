Apple’s flagship iPhone 12 lineup may get delayed by a month

This year’s iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G ready. (Image credit: Bloomberg) This year’s iPhone 12 lineup will be 5G ready. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

The novel coronavirus has impacted the global supply chain, and Apple seems to have hit hard by the pandemic. While Apple has managed to successfully launch the iPhone SE in the midst of Covid-19, its upcoming products could face delays.

The Wall Street Journal claims that Apple is “pushing back the production ramp-up” of the new devices, due to manufacturing issues in Asia and “weakened global consumer demand.” Citing people familiar with the matter, the report says Apple has delayed the mass production of the iPhone 12 by about a month. That means Apple will likely hold its flagship iPhone launch event in October rather than September.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch four iPhones, one with a 5.4-inch screen, two 6.1-inch models and a top-end model with a 6.7-inch screen. It’s not clear not many models may be impacted by the production delay – the report just mentions “flagship iPhones.” Additionally, the report said that Apple will not manufacture as many devices as it did in 2019. The WSJ report said Apple will manufacture 20 per cent iPhones this year.

It’s the first time we’ve heard that Apple may delay the launch of the iPhone 12 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In March, Nikkei Asian Review reported that Apple was considering delaying the release of the iPhone 12 lineup by months because of weakness in demand for high-end, flagship iPhones. Well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also expects the coronavirus pandemic could negatively impact iPhone shipments.

Apple is betting a lot on the iPhone 12 lineup. The new iPhones are set to include a small notch and depth-facing cameras, better known as LiDAR. They are also set to be Apple’s first 5G-ready iPhones.

With thousands of people lost their jobs due to Covid-19, it could be tough for Apple to convince consumers to shell out $1000 for a smartphone. Last week, Apple introduced the second-generation iPhone SE, a cheaper iPhone model starts at just $399. It has the same design as the iPhone 8 but it features the latest A13 Bionic chipset found inside the flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

