Apple’s CarKey feature will let you share digital keys over messages

When Apple announced the iOS 13.4 beta earlier this month, it was discovered that the company was working on a new feature called “CarKey” that will allow you to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock the car. Now more details have surfaced on the usability of the CarKey feature, thanks to the iOS 13.4 beta 2.

As spotted by MacRumors, the recently released iOS 13.4 beta 2 reveals that users will be able to share their CarKey with someone through the messages app. Simply put, you can send the keys of the car to someone, like a friend or a family member. The feature is helpful at a time when you are out of the town and you need someone to move your car.

It is up to you whether you want to give that person access to a CarKey permanently or temporarily. Of course, you will not able to send the digital keys within groups. Much like the way Express Transit works, users wouldn’t have to authenticate their face with Face ID or Touch ID.

CarKey is a part of Apple’s ambitious plan to make the iPhone the center of your universe. It is too early to say how the CarKey feature shapes up, considering car manufacturers have to include NFC readers into their cars to make CarKey works in the first place. Though Apple isn’t the first company to work on virtual car keys. Tesla 3, for instance, allows users to use their smartphones as a virtual key. Hyundai too has released a digital car key app through which you can control the 2020 Sonata.

And let’s not forget, Apple is a member of the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), which recently announced the Digital Key 2.0. Interestingly, the Digital Key release 2.0 takes advantage of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Other members of the Car Connectivity Consortium include Audi, Hyundai, BMW, Google and Samsung, among others.

