Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat misses 2018 deadline, will it launch in 2019?

Apple’s AirPower charging mat, which would support wireless charging for the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously, has missed the 2018 launch deadline. This is a rare miss for the company, which has usually stuck to product launch deadlines, even though we have seen delays like with AirPods and HomePod.

Apple’s AirPower was showcased first when the iPhone 8 and iPhone X were launched back in 2017. But the product has not yet hit the markets, and there’s been a lot of speculation over the future of Apple’s AirPower.

Apple had indicated that the AirPower would launch in 2018, but the company has stopped mentioning this product entirely in launch events.

Even as the iPhone XS launch event, there was no word about the wireless charging device. However, the device was mentioned inside the iPhone XS packaging as well. Nor was it mentioned that the iPad Pro event, which took place in October 2018.

Apple has itself not commented on when the AirPower will launch for all of 2018. With 2019 officially starting, the big question will be whether Apple will finally reveal this product or continue with the policy of silence.

With the AirPower charging mat, Apple wanted to revolutionise wireless charging, given that the mat could charge three devices at once. However, previous reports have indicated that the project has been delayed due to overheating issues and that Apple could perhaps give up on the product altogether.

Tipster Sonny Dickson has previously written that AirPower may be “canceled, dramatically delayed, or taken back to the drawing board with an all new design,” and he had cited multiple sources for this. He also claimed the device produces far too much heat, which was causing performance issues.

According to Dickson’s sources, “Apple’s engineers have faced hardware and software issues with the AirPower charging mat. Apple blogger John Gruber of DaringFireball also hinted that the product could be cancelled and the company “had to go completely back to the drawing board and start over with an entirely different design.”

Back in June 2018, Bloomberg had reported that Apple’s engineers were facing a slew of problems with the device. This report was the first to talk about the overheating issues and added that for Apple engineers, the complexity of the circuitry was proving to be another hurdle.

Apple’s AirPower is based on a custom wireless charging technology, and not the Qi charging standard, which is used by most other devices and chargers like those from Belkin. Another report from TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has hinted that AirPods 2 and AirPower could launch in the first quarter of 2019.