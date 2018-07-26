Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will not be available before October, says analyst

Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could be delayed due to production issues. (Image source: Reuters) Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could be delayed due to production issues. (Image source: Reuters)

Apple’s budget iPhone for 2018, the 6.1-inch LCD display variant could be delayed due to production issues, claims a report from Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. This is not the first report to talk about a delay in the iPhone LCD variant for the year, as earlier Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, had also talked about the same thing.

In a new report on 9to5Mac, the Morgan Stanley analyst is quoted as saying, “…suspected issues with LED backlight leakage have caused a 1 month delay in mass production of the 6.1″ LCD iPhone, although this is down from a 6-week delay baked into the original production forecast…”

The note is based on supply chain sources. Earlier Kuo had also talked about delays in the production cycle of the budget iPhone, though he said there was a good chance Apple will make the iPhone 9 go on sale by September itself.

According to the report by Katy Huberty, the regular 5.8-inch iPhone X and the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus will not face any production delays. Leaks indicate that there will be three iPhone variants in September. The cheapest will be the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, which is also being referred to as iPhone 9. Some reports claim this could be the iPhone SE 2 and unlike the iPhone X (2018) and iPhone X Plus, this will continue with a single rear camera at the back. This could be priced at $600.

On the other hand, the iPhone X and iPhone X Plus could cost $800 and $1000 respectively. However, all three iPhones will have a full screen display, though that notch will continue to stay on. The reason for that is that all iPhones will now come with Face ID feature on the front.

A report has also said that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could come in bright colours like pink, blue, green, orange, while analyst Kuo said blue, red and orange could be added to the list. A ‘taupe’ colour could also be on the list for the budget iPhone.

