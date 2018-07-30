Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to have a ‘Full Active Display’, thin bezels

Apple’s budget iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will come with a’Full Active’ LCD display. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple’s budget iPhone 9 or the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will come with a’Full Active’ LCD display. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple’s iPhone 6.1 with the LCD display will have a ‘Full Active Display’, claims a new report. Over the last month, we have seen quite a few leaks around the 6.1-inch iPhone, which some are also calling as the Apple iPhone 9. This variant will also be budget-friendly thanks to the LCD display and it could come with a starting price of $600 to $700.

The latest report in Japan’s Macotakara blog claims the iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant will sport a “FULL ACTIVE” display. It also claims that Apple is tying up with Japan Display for the same, rather than LG Display as it was report earlier. It could also come with “3rd generation Japan Pixel Eyes touch sensor system of Japan Display,” notes the report.

However, it adds that mass production for this display started in July, and production could be delayed. It will likely be shipped by November 2018 at the earliest, notes the report. This is not the first time we are seeing a report claiming that the iPhone 6.1-inch LCD variant could be delayed. Earlier analyst Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley was quoted as saying there could be production delays in the budget LCD variant of the iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, the Morgan Stanley analyst was quoted as saying that there are issues with LED backlight leakage, which have caused a nearly 1 month delay in the mass production. Earlier Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had also talked about a delay in the production of the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, though he expected Apple to cover up for these, and put this variant on sale with the other two more expensive versions, which will launch in September.

The latest report from Macotakara also says the new iPhone 6.1-inch variant will have ultra-thin bezels on the side since this will be a Full Active LCD display. So far, Apple has introduced this kind of design only on the iPhone X, which has an OLED display. The Apple iPhone X 2018 and iPhone X Plus are both expected to sport an OLED display, which is much more expensive in comparison to the LCD panels.

The budget iPhone will likely be a replacement for the iPhone 8 series, according to leaks. It will have the Face ID feature on the front, however this one will continue with the single rear camera, and not get a dual camera like the other two options.

