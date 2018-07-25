Apple’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone 9 to come in blue, yellow and pink colours?

Apple iPhone 6.1-inches with LCD display could come in brighter colours like blue, yellow, pink, claims a new report. (Photo of older iPhone 6s series for representation. Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 6.1-inches with LCD display could come in brighter colours like blue, yellow, pink, claims a new report. (Photo of older iPhone 6s series for representation. Image source: Reuters)

Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone 9 with an LCD display could come in vibrant colours like blue, yellow and pink, claims a new report. Apple had vibrant colours in the past with the iPhone 5c, which launched in blue, yellow, green, pink and a white option. It looks like with the 2018 series, Apple could expand its colour range, especially on the budget iPhone, which some are referring to as iPhone 9.

According to a report on Japan’s Macotakara blog, which is quoting Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang as saying that the 2018 iPhone 6.1-inch LCD model will come in multiple colours such as blue, yellow and pink.

The report also goes on to quote supply chain sources and claims that the iPhone LCD variant will come in white, black, flash yellow, bright orange, electronic blue, taupe or gold, which will be similar to the iPhone leather silicone cases and leather cases. Previously, Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities had predicted that iPhone series for 2018 will come in gray, white, blue, red, and orange colours.

It remains to be seen if Apple will indeed for such a bright colour scheme, considering it has stuck with more subtle options since iPhone 6 series. We have seen the Red iPhone 7, iPhone 8 series, but other bright colours have largely remained out of the Apple universe. A blue, red, and orange iPhone, even if it is only the budget iPhone 9 will be interesting to see.

According to Kuo’s report from June, the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will be made available in black, white, and a new gold colour variant. Earlier a gold colour option for the iPhone X was leaked in a document by Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but we will have to wait and see if Apple does introduce such a colour scheme.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone variants in 2018, which will come in three different sizes. The cheapest option on the list will be the 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD display. The 5.8-inch iPhone X and 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus will both sport OLED displays, which will make them more expensive. However, all three iPhone variants will come with the Face ID feature on the front.

Apple iPhone X Plus could cost close to $999, while the 5.8-inch iPhone X will cost around $800 to $900, according to Kuo’s predictions. A Bloomberg report has also hinted that there could be dual-SIM variants of the iPhone series in some regions. The budget LCD variant and the high-end iPhone X Plus could sport the feature. So far Apple has never offered a dual-SIM option on its phones.

