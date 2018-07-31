Apple’s 6.1-inch, 6.5-inch iPhones leaked through images of dummy units

Two of Apple’s upcoming iPhones, the 6.1-inch LCD model and the 6.5-inch OLED model, have been leaked online. (Image Source: Ben Geskin) Two of Apple’s upcoming iPhones, the 6.1-inch LCD model and the 6.5-inch OLED model, have been leaked online. (Image Source: Ben Geskin)

Two of Apple’s upcoming iPhones, the 6.1-inch LCD model and the 6.5-inch OLED model, have been leaked online. Images of their dummy units were posted on Twitter by Ben Geskin, who referred to the 6.1-inch phone as ‘iPhone X Lite’, and the 6.5-inch device as ‘iPhone X Plus’. The third phone in the 2018 lineup of iPhones is expected to have a 5.8-inch OLED display.

From the leaked images, one can notice the single rear camera on the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, as well as the dual-rear cameras on the 6.5-inch iPhone, that remain vertically stacked like the iPhone X. Both phones also feature a notch over the display, which houses the front camera lens as well as various sensors. These devices can also be seen with a glass back, suggesting that wireless charging support could be extended to the 6.1-inch LCD and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones. The dummy unit leaks also do not add any details about the specifications of either iPhone.

The 6.1-inch iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone 9, is expected to be Apple’s budget iPhone. It is expected to be priced around $600 (Rs 41,229 approx.), and could be launched as an improvement on the iPhone 8. While the notch on this phone is expected to support FaceID, the phone will not offer 3D touch. Also, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the 6.1-inch iPhone could come with an LCD display, rather than the OLED screens expected on the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch phones. All these phones will also be run by Apple’s A12 chip.

