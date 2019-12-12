Apple’s 5G iPhones won’t see a big increase in price, analyst says

Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature a major redesign refresh. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature a major redesign refresh. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

Next year’s 5G iPhones may not see a significant price increase compared to 4G-enabled iPhones. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo points that he expects Apple will not significantly increase the price of 2020 iPhones. Kuo believes the production cost of 5G iPhones will go up by $30 to $100 depending on the model, though Apple won’t pass the cost to customers. Instead, Apple would try to save some costs in its supply chain next year.

If Kuo’s prediction turns out to be true, then the 5G iPhone models will cost exactly the same as the current lineup. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models start at Rs 64,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively in India, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,09,900. The last time Apple increased the price of its iPhone was when it unveiled the iPhone X in 2017. Since then Apple has not increased the prices of iPhones due to high competition in the smartphone market.

Kuo had previously predicted that Apple would launch as many as five iPhones in 2020, including four top-end OLED models. The company’s 5G iPhones will launch next year using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon modems. Once 5G wireless networks become prominent, smartphones will take advantage of faster speeds and reduced latency. Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and Xiaomi already sell 5G smartphones in the market, but the 5G iPhones aren’t expected to launch until next year.

Apple’s 2020 iPhone 12 lineup is expected to feature a major redesign refresh. Rumour has it that the iPhone 12 could resemble a lot like the iPhone 4. Other reports point to the iPhone 12 with a smaller notch, the return of Touch ID and an additional time-of-flight (ToF) 3D depth sensor on the rear for enhanced augmented reality experience. The Cupertino company expects to ship at least 80 million units of the new iPhone in 2020, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

