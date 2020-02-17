Apple’s 5G iPad Pro could launch later this year, new report says

The iPad Pro 5G will be announced, alongside the iPhone 12 at Apple’s fall event in September. The iPad Pro 5G will be announced, alongside the iPhone 12 at Apple’s fall event in September.

A new report from Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims Apple may have plans to launch its first-ever 5G iPad Pro this fall. The big thing about the new iPad Pro is that it will support 5G, the next generation of mobile networks that will replace 4G LTE. The iPad Pro 5G will be announced, alongside the iPhone 12 at Apple’s fall event in September.

It’s not difficult to imagine that the next-generation iPad Pro will support 5G. This is all given, considering the iPhone 12 will also feature 5G connectivity. Though 5G is still in its fancy and most mobile users continue to get 4G, many telecom operators are already planning to roll out the services later this year. Needless to say, 5G promises to be a big game-changer in the coming years. DigiTimes’ sources claim the iPad Pro 5G will support both mmWave and sub-6Hz bands.

Besides 5G support, the fourth-generation iPad Pro is also expected to get a faster A14X processor. This 5nm chipset is likely to be 50 per cent faster than the existing A13X chipset. The new iPad Pro will also feature a Time-of-flight camera (ToF) for improved camera performance and AR. We’ve also heard that Apple will also introduce a new smart keyboard with a scissor-switch keyboard design.

The iPad Pro will come in 11 and 12.9-inches.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Must read: Why Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is not a flop

There have been rumours around that Apple could launch its new iPad Pro in March. However, DigiTimes’ sources claim the next iPad Pro will launch in September. Apple updates its iPad Pro lineup in every 18 months. The existing iPad Pro lineup was launched way back in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd