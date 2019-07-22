Apple’s 2020 iPhones may feature 120Hz AMOLED displays: Report

2020 iPhones may get 120Hz displays, just like the iPad Pro. Apple is in talks with Samsung and LG to supply the 120Hz refresh rate display panels, claims Leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. This is the first time we are hearing that the Cupertino company is planning to launch an iPhone that features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. ‘

If you recall, Apple introduced ProMotion tech on the iPad Pro back in 2017, allowing the ability to have a refresh rate of 120Hz. If Apple considers 120Hz refresh rate panels on next year’s iPhone, the technology isn’t likely to be changed. With the iPad Pro, the screen automatically refreshes from 120Hz to 60Hz to save battery life. However, Apple is likely to launch the 2020 iPhone with an OLED panel. In comparison, the iPad Pro still comes with an LED-backlit Retina Display over an OLED panel.

The news of Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz AMOLED panels for 2020 iPhones comes at the time when the entire smartphone industry is gradually shifting to ultra-smooth displays. Back in 2017, Razer became the first company to launch a gaming-centric phone with a 120Hz refresh rate display and a year later it introduced the Razer Phone 2 with a display supporting a refresh rate of up to 120 frames per second. ‘

Asus is another company that has introduced phones with super smooth displays. For instance, the AMOLED display on the ROG Phone II supports a refresh rate of 120 frames per second. Nubia Magic 3 and OnePlus 7 Pro have 90Hz displays, respectively.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 21, 2019

The displays with higher refresh rates are set to become the norm within the premium smartphone segment in the coming months. The higher refresh rate on phones translates to smoother, more fluid and less stuttery animations when playing games.

Apple’s 2020 iPhones are set to be drastically different from the current lineup. They are expected to feature in-screen Touch ID, a 3D camera for Augmented reality (AR) and 5G connectivity.