Apple plans to launch a smaller 5.42-inch OLED iPhone in 2020: Report

A new report from DigiTimes claims that Apple will launch three OLED iPhones next year available in 5.42-inches, 6.06-inches and 6.67-inches. We’ve already heard rumours that Apple will completely switch to OLED tech next year, and now a new report from DigiTimes is confirming the same. If the information is correct, then this year’s iPhone XR’s successor would be the last iPhone with an LCD display.

Some reports have previously reported that Apple will stick to the same screen sizes and display panels for 2019, including two OLED iPhones and one model with an LCD model. All three iPhones are expected to launch in September of this year.

In 2020 however, DigiTimes claims that Apple is making changes to the iPhone lineup. Like previously, there will be three iPhones but all three models will come OLED displays. DigiTimes’ sources indicate that Apple will introduce three OLED iPhones in 5.42-inches, 6.06-inches and 6.67-inches.

Interestingly, the smallest iPhone model in 2020 will reportedly feature a 5.42-inch screen size with an OLED display, rather than an LCD screen. The publication adds that Apple is planning to implement a new touchscreen technology – either Samsung Display’s Y-Octa and LG Display’s TOE touch technology. This solution will allow Apple to make the display thinner than on previous models. DigiTimes notes that Samsung Display will likely to be the lead supplier of OLED panels for the three iPhones next year.

It’s being reported that Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup would be its most-advanced iPhones ever. Reports suggest 2020 iPhones will feature triple cameras, 5G connectivity, and more powerful processors. Other than new iPhones, a Bloomberg report suggests Apple could also announce its first AR headset in 2020.