Apple’s 2020 iPhone 5G models could feature sensor-shift stabilisation technology

Apple wants to replace the optical image stabalisation with sensor-shift technology in the iPhone 12. According to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, this advance sensor-shift technology will only be made available on select 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020. If this news turns out to be true, then some iPhone 12 models will offer better image quality over models with optical image stabalisation.

Optical image stabalisation (OIS) is a feature that is found on many high-end smartphones, including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. The technology essentially works by shifting the lens whereas the sensor-shift stabilisation works by shifting the sensor. But like OIS, a more advanced sensor-shift stabilisation is also designed to reduce camera shake and vibration.

It is unclear why Apple is restricting sensor-shift technology to select iPhone 5G models and not the entire iPhone 12 lineup. Sure, there will a slight difference in the image quality but Apple is apparently looking to reduce costs and open up more space in the next year’s iPhone.

Previous leaks claim that Apple plans to launch multiple iPhone models in 2020. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple will release four OLED iPhone models next year. The iPhone 12 lineup will comprise of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, according to Kuo, who claims that there will be two 6.1-inch models – one with a triple camera setup and other with a dual camera setup. He expects four models to support 5G networks, thanks to Qualcomm’s X55 modem. A 3D camera system is reportedly coming to the iPhone 12 Pro Max

