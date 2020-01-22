Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro could come with scissor switch smart keyboard

Expect Apple to launch a new smart keyboard for the iPad Pro with a scissor-switch design. Expect Apple to launch a new smart keyboard for the iPad Pro with a scissor-switch design.

Apple may soon launch a new smart keyboard for the iPad Pro with a scissor-switch design, according to a report from Digitimes. The new keyboard design will make its debut, alongside the 2020 iPad and iPad Pro.

The Cupertino company is expected to release the “glowing” scissor-switch keyboard design for the iPad Pro in the second half of 2020. Without any doubt, the new keyboard design will give the iPad Pro a MacBook Pro-like backlit keyboard for typing in the dark.

It shouldn’t be surprising to see Apple bringing a new keyboard design to iPad Pros this year. The current-generation iPad keyboards use a rubber dome design and most importantly, Apple hasn’t updated the design in years. Exact details are not available the new keyboard with a scissor mechanism should offer satisfying typing experience.

Let’s not forget, Apple recently launched its brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro with scissor-mechanism keyboard. It features scissor-switch mechanism instead of an unreliable butterfly design. DigiTimes claims that Apple will also launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro with scissor-mechanism keyboard in the first half of 2020.

This year, Apple is expected to launch a ton of new devices in the first half of 2020. Speculation is rife that Apple will hold an event in March, where it will unveil the iPhone 9 as well as the 2020 iPad Pros with a faster processor and a ToF sensor for improved augmented reality experiences.

