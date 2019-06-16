Apple’s 2019 iPhones will ‘lack novelty’ for consumers, analysts say

Analysts with Japanese Mizuho Securities believe the 2019 iPhones will offer minimal upgrades over the current lineup. In an investor’s note obtained by Apple Insider, analysts explain that the 2019 iPhones will barely offer any new feature except for improved cameras.

There will be three iPhones Apple launching this year, two OLED models and one with an LCD display. The analysts say the successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will look pretty much the same as the existing ones, meaning the screen size and resolution will be identical to the 2018 lineup. 3D Touch will go away in favour of a software-based solution, and minor changes in terms of bezel size could be introduced.

There won’t be a 3D camera on the back due to “consideration component features, production capacity, costs, and energy-saving ability,” but analysts do predict that the OLED models will have a triple-camera setup. The iPhone XR successor will feature dual cameras on the back.

As expected, the processor will get a minor upgrade as well. However, analysts don’t expect the 2019 iPhone lineup will support 5G.

Analysts at Mizuho Securities stated that the iPhone 11R’s LCD display will be manufactured by Japan Display, followed by LG Display and possibly Sharp. Samsung is said to make the OLED screens for the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Max will use screens from Samsung and LG.

The 2019 iPhone 11 is expected to launch in September, running iOS 13. This was the same version that was announced during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this month.