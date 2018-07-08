Follow Us:
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Apple’s 2019 iPhone X could come with triple cameras: Report

A new report suggests that the 2019 Apple iPhone X could come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

Updated: July 8, 2018 10:24:27 am
Apple, iPhone X 2019, iPhone 2019 triple camera, iPhone X triple camera, triple camera iPhone X, Huawei P20 P20, Galaxy S10 triple camera, iPhone X Plus rumours Apple may introduce a triple-camera setup on an iPhone in 2019. (Image of iPhone X for representation).

A new report suggests that the 2019 Apple iPhone X could come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The information, which comes from Korea’s ET News, claims the third camera will be used for augmented reality purposes. It’s being said that the new camera setup will be more advanced than the one currently found on the front-side of the iPhone X, dubbed the TrueCamera system.

Jesset Taunch Chippak Korea (JSCK), a Korean investment company in China, might be developing the additional camera sensor that would be used for sensing a 3D space. The company plans to finalise the development related to modules by early next year and start mass-production sometime in the second-quarter of 2019. The report claims if the module meets Apple’s requirements, the Cupertino company could give a green signal to a triple-camera setup on an iPhone X, which it plans to launch in 2019. Currently, Apple sources camera module from other suppliers such as LG Innotek.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time we’re hearing that Apple is working an iPhone with three rear cameras for 2019. Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News in April claimed that the next iPhone will include a trio of 12MP rear lenses, as well as a 5x optical zoom. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co. analyst Jeff Pu also believes Apple is likely to launch a new iPhone using a triple-camera setup in the near future. It is claimed Apple will likely launch the said iPhone model in the second-half of next year. A Bloomberg report last year suggested that Apple was planning to add a 3D sensor to at least on one iPhone model in 2019, which would be used to provide improved augmented reality capabilities.

A triple-camera setup in smartphones is going to be the future, with the Huawei P20 Pro being the first phone to offer not one, not two, but three cameras on the back. Samsung Galaxy S10 is also rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup.

