Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup to include two OLED models with triple cameras: Report

Apple could launch two new OLED iPhone models with triple cameras this year. According to a report from Japanese blog Macotakara, Apple’s next-generation iPhone models might come in 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED displays. The report claims that the two iPhone models for 2019 will boast three rear-facing cameras.

Macotakara claims the 6.1-inch model will be 0.15mm thinner than the current-generation iPhone XS. The 6.5-inch iPhone model meanwhile, will be 0.4mm thinner than the iPhone XS Max. It’s also claimed that the two new OLED iPhones will feature reverse wireless charging similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

They will also feature a USB to Lightning adapter in the box and the Apple 18W power adapter. Right now, all iPhones offer a Lightning port for charging and the standard 5W USB power adapter. Macotakara also notes that the 2019 iPhones will be updated with a faster chipset and keep their current casing.

Last year, Apple launched three models in its iPhone lineup: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. This year too Apple will release three iPhone models including the iPhone XR sequel, according to a WSJ report. The company’s 2019 iPhone lineup consists of a new LCD iPhone with a dual-camera setup, an OLED iPhone with dual cameras and another OLED iPhone model with a triple rear-facing camera setup.

This isn’t the first time we have heard rumours of Apple planning to release the iPhone with a triple-camera setup. Earlier this year, well-known leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) shared a render of the iPhone with triple cameras on the back. The third camera sensor will improve the optical zoom and 3D depth sensing.

The next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 11, is expected to launch sometime in September this year. The upcoming iPhone won’t include 5G.