Apple WWDC 2022: iOS 16, top expected features, possible release dates and more 

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 takes place next Monday, June 6. One of the most important aspects of the developer conference is the new software updates Apple announces for its key products during the opening keynote. This year, the tech giant is expected to officially announce iOS 16 and iPadOS, along with updates for macOS and watchOS.

Leaks indicate Apple’s iOS 16 will see a major improvement over previous versions in the features department. But visually, it will be similar to iOS 15. New expected features include Always-On Display, support for lock screen widgets, and changes to the Messages app. Here’s what to expect from iOS 16, when it could be officially released and other details.

When does iOS 16 release?

Now iOS 16 will be showcased on June 6, and the developer beta build will likely go live after the WWDC keynote. This is in line with the timeline Apple has typically followed in the past. But this build can only be assessed on an iPhone with a developer account. It is typically not meant for regular users, given this will be unstable with several bugs or flaws.

A public beta build of iOS 16 will be made available by July as has been previously observed. This means regular users can also download the build and install it on their iPhones. Again, it is recommended you do this on a secondary device, not your primary iPhone. That’s because beta builds have more flaws and can lead to stability issues.

The final iOS 16 build should go live once the new iPhones are announced, which typically takes place in September. The release date is usually a week after the new iPhones are officially revealed.

Will iOS 16 support older devices?

This is one area where Apple does better than Android. The iOS 15 version supports the older iPhone 6s series, which launched in 2015. It also supports the original iPhone SE (2016) and the iPod Touch 7th Gen (2019). But there’s a chance that Apple could limit support to the older iPhone 7 series this time. We will have to wait and see which devices are left out from the compatible list this time.

What features are expected on iOS 16?

Lock screen widgets: Apple brought home screen widgets to iPhones with iOS 14, which brought some much-needed customisability to the bland iOS home screen. However, while things have taken an Android-shaped turn in the home screen department, Apple’s lock screen still remains fairly underused. That could change with iOS 16.

Reports suggest Apple is set to enable wallpapers with widget-like capabilities, which could also be visible and open for interaction on your lockscreen. Tech Crunch report suggests Apple’s Today View lineup of widgets could end up coming to the lockscreen with the help of this implementation.

While not yet confirmed, this would allow users to have quick and easy access to information they may need throughout the day, like calendar appointments and the weather, all without unlocking the phone.

Always-On Display: Hints of Always-On Display coming to iPhones have been floating around the web lately. However, after a new report by Mark Gurman mentioned the feature coming along with iOS 16, things are starting to look hopeful for iOS users who have wanted to use this Android staple feature for years.

However, Always-On Display may not come to all older iPhones due to technical limitations. That said, if your iPhone model comes with an OLED screen, you may still be hopeful. Always-On Display will let you leave some pixels on the screen throughout the day to display things like time, important notifications and more, at the expense of battery life.

Messages app: Apple is also expected to add new features to the Messages app, which will give the application more “social networking-like functionality,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He expects this to happen around audio messages, though exactly how it would change is unclear at the moment. It should be noted that Messages is a mini-social network for iPhone users and their circle of friends. In fact, a WSJ report pointed out how teen users in the US are afraid of leaving iMessage, and anyone out of the hallowed ‘blue’ circle gets treated differently.