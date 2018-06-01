Apple WWDC 2018: What to expect in iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS and more

WWDC 2018: Apple will unveil the new iOS 12 OS, along with macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and more at the keynote on June 4. (Source: Reuters) WWDC 2018: Apple will unveil the new iOS 12 OS, along with macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and more at the keynote on June 4. (Source: Reuters)

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2018 will take place on June 4 in San Jose, California. WWDC is where Apple reveals future software products, and this year iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS, a new version of tvOS are expected.

A report from Bloomberg says Apple will not release new hardware at the event, so all those expecting a new MacBook Air, iPad or the iPhone SE 2 will be disappointed. A newer Apple Watch is also not going to be unveiled at WWDC, indicates the same report. However, there have been some leaks around Apple’s upcoming iOS 12, and what the other software will offer. Here’s a look at what to expect from Apple WWDC 2018 keynote on Monday.

Apple iOS 12: A look at top expected features

Animoji characters: Apple iOS will likely bring some new Animoji characters. Given that Apple will have three new iPhone X variants in 2018 with Face ID on all of them, this is not surprising. Animoji could also come to the next-gen iPad Pro, and will be integrated into the FaceTime app as well, according to an earlier report from Bloomberg.

The Digital Health tool will be another major addition to iOS. It will let users monitor their tech addiction by looking at how much time they spend on their smartphone, or on a particular app. There will be more parental controls as well, letting parents monitor their children’s smartphone usage. The Digital Health tool will be part of Settings in iOS 12.

Lockscreen on the iPhone could include more widgets, according to leaks. (Image source: iHelp Brazil) Lockscreen on the iPhone could include more widgets, according to leaks. (Image source: iHelp Brazil)

NFC features: Apple will likely expand the NFC capabilities on iPhones from just payments in Apple Pay to unlocking doors, verifying identity, etc. According to a report in The Information, Apple employees are already using the feature to open doors in the campus via their iPhones. NFC stands for Near-Field Communication. So far, the NFC chip on iPhones has been limited to payments via Apple Pay.

iOS 12 lockscreen: Apple iOS 12 will have an improved lockscreen, which will include the option for adding more widgets. A user could rely on 3D touch to open up the widget and see more information around this. The Weather, Music app, Stocks app, etc will be supported in this lockscreen feature.

Apple iOS 12 and DND: Apple will likely make some improvements to the DND or Do Not Disturb mode in iOS 12, according to reports. Rival Android has already made improvements to DND in Android P, which now blocks even visual notifications when the phone is in this mode. This is done to reduce any chances of distraction.

Also read: Apple iOS 12 to focus on quality: Release date, expected features and more

Apple iOS 12 and performance: The focus with iOS 12 will be on performance improvement, rather than just adding new features. Apple iOS 12 is supposed to offer better reliability and stability, unlike iOS 11 which had a number of problems. Apple will also push newer features, which are not complete to the next iOS update, rather than releasing them all in one go, according to reports.

Apple iOS 12 will put focus on performance. (Image source: Bloomberg) Apple iOS 12 will put focus on performance. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Apple iOS 12 and ARKit 2.0: Another report from Bloomberg says Apple iOS 12 will focus more on augmented reality (AR) and the second version of ARKit will be revealed. Apple ARKit allows developers to create apps which take advantage of the iPhone, iPad’s hardware to allow a smooth AR experience. ARKit 2.0 could allow developers to create games, where users can play against each other in the same virtual mode, according to the report.

Read more: Apple WWDC 2018: No new MacBooks, iPads are expected

Apple macOS 10.14 and expected features

Apple macOS 10.14 will be the next version of the company’s software for its iMacs, MacBooks, etc. While we have not seen too many leaks around what will be new in macOS, it is expected that Apple will introduce universal apps in the new OS. This would allow developers to create one app for iOS, macOS, etc. While the App Store has been successful, the Mac App Store has not really been that popular. The Mac App Store has also not seen any major upgrade for sometime. With universal apps, one could find that the number of apps on macOS goes up drastically, if the company introduces the feature this year.

A new version of Apple watchOS 5 will also be revealed. A new version of Apple watchOS 5 will also be revealed.

Apple watchOS 5 and expected features

Apple watchOS 5 will likely come with some improvements around fitness, which is a major part of the Apple Watch. There will be new watchfaces as well. Reports have claimed Apple could finally allow third-party watchfaces with the new OS, given this has been limited to just those approved by the company. Apple watchOS 5 could also support Spotify soon via a StreamKit, claim some leaks. An Apple watchface with the Pride colours has already been leaked online, and it will be revealed during the Monday keynote as well.

Read more: Apple WWDC 2018 keynote set for June 4

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: New features for Siri

Given that Artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-assistants have gained so much prominence, we are likely to see some announcements for Siri as well. When it comes to AI, the perception is that Apple’s Siri is trailing Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa in terms of capabilities and features. Apple could try and change some of that with the iOS 12 update. Apple’s stress on privacy has meant that Siri’s capabilities have not quite caught up with that of the competition.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd