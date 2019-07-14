Apple working on in-screen Touch ID, will remove Face ID from 2020 iPhones: Report

Apple could overhaul the design of the iPhone that’s due in 2020. Citing an analyst from Credit Suisse, China Times claims that Apple will ditch Face ID from iPhones as early as next year. According to the report, the Cupertino company plans to release at least one iPhone model that doesn’t feature the notch or Face ID. In fact, the analyst believes that the iPhone will feature an under-screen camera and full-screen fingerprint authentication — basically TouchID 2.

The fingerprint scanner could be embedded inside the glass, which means the iPhone would probably look like the Galaxy S10. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 uses the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and a punch hole camera on the front. The report claims that Apple is actively developing an in-display fingerprint scanner technology on its own and not working with third-party part suppliers.

However, we advise you to take this information with a grain of salt, as nothing is official until Apple officially launches the iPhone without the notch or Face ID. Look, Apple is aggressively pushing Face ID in commercials, so giving on the tech that is 20 times more secure than Touch ID does make little sense.

But at the same time, there are reports that claim that Apple is working on a new cheaper iPhone model for the Chinese market without Face ID. Meanwhile, top Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo also tends to believe that one of Apple’s 2020 iPhone could feature a smaller camera lens and improved screen-to-body ratio.

This year Apple will release three iPhones as the last year. All three iPhones — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone 11R — will reportedly include a new A13 chipset and improved cameras. Apple typically releases new iPhones in September.