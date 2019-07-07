Apple working on foldable iPad with 5G connectivity, says report

Apple plans to launch a radically different iPad next year, the one with a unique folding design. The prediction comes from IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin via China’s Economic Daily News.

Lin believes that Apple is secretly developing a foldable iPad with 5G connectivity. The foldable iPad would feature a MacBook-sized display, meaning the screen size could be anywhere between 12 and 15-inches. Interestingly, the foldable iPad could look a lot like Microsoft’s rumoured dual-screen Surface device, codenamed “Centaurus.”



The analyst did not offer specifics on the display technology Apple would be implementing in the foldable tablet, nor did he share any other detail about the device. He, however, did reveal that the foldable tablet will feature one of Apple’s A-series processor along with 5G support.

The Cupertino-based Apple has been working on a foldable iPhone for quite some time, so it’s hardly surprising to see a foldable iPad in the works too. The Bell reported that in 2017 that Apple started working on a foldable iPhone with LG Display, the display-making arm of LG Electronics. At that time, it was suggested that the panel production could start in 2020, meaning the launch of a foldable iPhone could happen the same year. However, there was no mention of a foldable iPad in that report.

Whether Apple launches a foldable iPad remains to be seen. The company usually let others launch new products first and brings products with refined features what its competitors have previously attempted but failed to make an impact on the market.