Apple working on 5G iPad Pro, launch expected in 2021: Report

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple could launch a 5G-equipped iPad Pro in 2021. Citing a note from Kuo, The Economic Daily News reports that a 5G-enabled iPad Pro won’t launch before 2 years. This means if you are waiting to get your hand-on a 5G-ready iPad Pro, you will have a wait a little longer than expected.

Kuo claims that Apple will start using liquid crystal polymer boards (LCP) into iPad Pros later this year, which allows increased network performance while minimising signal loss. In fact, the 2020 iPhone will also include LCP antenna which will connect to 5G networks. However, Apple is expected to introduce 5G-ready iPad Pros with liquid crystal polymer boards (LCP) by 2021.

The report further claims that Apple will continue releasing the iPad Pros in two sizes, 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Just last year, Apple made drastic changes to the iPad Pro lineup, by introducing two models with edge-to-edge displays and the A12X chipset. Kuo suggests the next-generation iPad Pros will be introduced later this year or early next year.

Both Apple and Qualcomm recently settled their legal case, with the Cupertino-company agreeing to pay the chip giant an undisclosed sum (rumoured to be $6 billion) and loyalties. With Intel exiting the 5G smartphone modem business, it’s quite possible to see a 5G iPhone in 2020 with a chip from Qualcomm.

Apple initially planned to use Intel’s 5G modem for the 2020 iPhone, but rumours suggested that Intel wasn’t meeting the development goal. This left Apple with no choice but to settle all its disputes with Qualcomm. With major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung have already launched 5G smartphones, Apple could not take a chance to delay the launch of a 5G-enabled iPhone further.