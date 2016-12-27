Apple working on 5-inch iPhone 7s with vertical dual-camera system: Report

The 5-inch iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in terms of specifications.(Representational image of iPhone 7) The 5-inch iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in terms of specifications.(Representational image of iPhone 7)

Apple rumour mill is swirling with speculation that the company may be looking to launch a 5-inch iPhone with a vertical dual camera in 2017. According to a report from Japanese news outlet Macotakara, there will be a third model in the iPhone 7s series with a 5-inch display, joining the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

The report, which cites sources from a Taiwanese supplier, claims the 5-inch iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in terms of specifications. The 5-inch iPhone is pegged to come with a vertical dual camera setup, which will be different from the sideways setup on iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

The Cupertino-based company currently offers the iPhone 7 in two screen sizes; one with a 4.7-inch display and other with a 5.5-inch screen. Apple may add the 5-inch model to fill the gap between the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about a 5-inch iPhone. Back in October Nikkei reported that a 5-inch iPhone would arrive in 2017 and the new lineup would have all-glass backed designs.

Earlier rumours have indicated that the next iPhone would come with an OLED display and the Plus variant would feature a 5.8-inch screen. In November, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will launch three iPhones in 2017: a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone 8, a 5.5-inch LCD iPhone 8 Plus model, and an OLED iPhone. The OLED iPhone and the Plus model are expected to come with a dual camera setup.

There is still a lot of time before the next-generation iPhone hits the market. The 2017 iPhone should launch in September as per Apple’s traditional launch cycle.

