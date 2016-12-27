Apple working on 5-inch iPhone 7s with vertical dual-camera system: Report

Apple rumour mill is swirling with speculation that the company may be looking to launch a 5-inch iPhone with a vertical dual camera in 2017. According to a report from Japanese news outlet Macotakara, there will be a third model in the iPhone 7s series with a 5-inch display, joining the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.
The report, which cites sources from a Taiwanese supplier, claims the 5-inch iPhone will be identical to the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in terms of specifications. The 5-inch iPhone is pegged to come with a vertical dual camera setup, which will be different from the sideways setup on iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.
The Cupertino-based company currently offers the iPhone 7 in two screen sizes; one with a 4.7-inch display and other with a 5.5-inch screen. Apple may add the 5-inch model to fill the gap between the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.
This is not the first time we’ve heard about a 5-inch iPhone. Back in October Nikkei reported that a 5-inch iPhone would arrive in 2017 and the new lineup would have all-glass backed designs.
Earlier rumours have indicated that the next iPhone would come with an OLED display and the Plus variant would feature a 5.8-inch screen. In November, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will launch three iPhones in 2017: a 4.7-inch LCD iPhone 8, a 5.5-inch LCD iPhone 8 Plus model, and an OLED iPhone. The OLED iPhone and the Plus model are expected to come with a dual camera setup.
There is still a lot of time before the next-generation iPhone hits the market. The 2017 iPhone should launch in September as per Apple’s traditional launch cycle.
