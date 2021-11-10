scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Apple won’t break Face ID post third-party repairs after new software update

Apple was heavily criticised for deciding to implement a new implementation that prevented users from getting their screens replaced via third-party services.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
November 10, 2021
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 news, iphone 13 screen replacement, iphone 13 face id,You will soon be able to replace the screen on an iPhone 13 yourself without breaking Face ID. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 13 series, that launched earlier this year faced flak because of a new implementation that forced users to get their screens replaced from authorised Apple service centers. Experts found out soon after the launch of the phone that DIY (do-it-yourself) repairs or repairs via third-party independent repairing services.

However, Apple has now backed out of the implementation. A new report by The Verge states that the company will soon be rolling out a new software update that will not break the Face ID functionality if the screen is replaced by third-parties.

What exactly did Apple do differently on the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 screens came with a microcontroller chip that would be attached to the original screen. If you were to replace the screen, you would also be required to transfer the microcontroller from the original display.

Also Read |Apple can’t delay costly court-ordered App Store change, has to stick with December 9 deadline

While this may not sound like much, the process is technically challenging and requires special equipment that independent phone repairing businesses may not have. The complex process is reportedly quite challenging and time-consuming even with the right know-how and tools.

You can check out a video of the complex process of transferring the microcontroller chip in the video below.

However, Apple’s authorised centers would be able to reportedly bypass this step using a software tool that will make the phone accept a new screen replacement without the microcontroller needing to be carried over to the replacement screen.

Screen replacements continue to be some of the most common types of phone repairs, making the task important to a number of small businesses who run independent repair shops, offering affordable and perhaps more convenient repair services to people.

These repair shops are also handy in case users don’t live near an Apple authorised service center and need to get repairs done quickly.

Apple has as of writing this article, not revealed when exactly the software update will arrive, but once its out, users should be able to get their screens replaced from any qualified person without any loss of functionality.

