Pre-booking Apple iPhone 13 Pro models? Keep this in mind about delivery

Apple seems to have pushed the dates for the delivery of the iPhone 13 Pro models. The company opened the pre-order window for their 2021 iPhones on September 17 and was expected to ship devices starting September 24. But, the delivery dates of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models have been pushed to next month.

Apple’s India online store now suggests that it won’t ship these devices before October. The site is currently showing the shipping dates for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max between October 25 to October 30.

Those who are planning to buy the new iPhone 13 Pro can check the estimate for delivery by entering their specific pin-code at the time of booking the phone. It is worth pointing out that Apple is showing different delivery dates for some of the places. This is also the case when you choose different memory and colour configurations.

The official website of Apple also says that buyers will get a discount of up to Rs 46,120 if they plan to trade in an iPhone 8 or newer model. Besides, the e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart are currently showing that the Pro model is out of stock or not available for purchase.

However, Croma’s online site is showing that the iPhone 13 Pro buyers will get the delivery by September 24. It is also offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the HDFC Bank Credit card. The iPhone 13 Pro is listed on the site for Rs 1,19,900.