Apple was once working on affordable ‘ iPhone Nano’, according to Steve Jobs email

Apple was apparently working on a miniature sized iPhone. As Apple and Epic Games court battle continues, more private details about the companies is starting to come out. A Steve Jobs email which was spotted by The Verge confirms that Apple was indeed working on the device at the time. Apple never did actually release the rumored iPhone.

The said iPhone was expected to be a smaller and cheaper device when compared to the top-of-the-line iPhone 4 at the time. The email gives us some insight into the “iPhone nano plan,” and its “cost goal,”.

The email is split into bullet points for different subjects of the meeting. Out of these bullet points, the last one mentions an “iPhone nano plan”. Additionally under this bullet point there are bullet points stating “cost goal”, and the other stating “show model (and/or renderings) – Jony. ”

Jony is speculated to refer to Jony Ive, Apple’s former design chief who left Apple in 2019. Steve Jobs’ October 2010 email does not reveal much about the iPhone nano. ”

Steve Jobs and Jony Ive were cooking up an “iPhone nano” in 2010. Yes, the smallest iPhone ever was indeed in Apple’s plans — literally on the drawing board pic.twitter.com/gBY33hjUEt — The Verge (@verge) August 19, 2021

Apple doesn’t use the “nano” branding for any of its smaller devices right now. To recall, the company had released its sixth generation iPod nano when Jobs sent this email.

Additionally a Steve Jobs email which was composed in 2007 was shared by the Internal Tech Emails Twitter account. The email mentions a device as “Super nano,” which is speculated to have been the iPod nano. The said device was on track for a release in the first half of 2008.

Apple didn’t release an iPod nano model in that timeframe. The company launched its fourth-generation iPod nano in September 2008, but we don’t know for sure if it was the same “Super nano” device which Jobs was referring to in the email.

Apple killed its nano branding, discontinuing the iPod nano in 2017, and opted for the “Mini” tag for devices such as the currently available iPhone 12 Mini and the HomePod Mini.