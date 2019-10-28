Apple wants you to update your iPhone 5 to avoid losing internet connectivity

Apple has started sending out alerts to iPhone 5 owners, claiming that they must update their devices to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3. If the users do not update their devices by the end of the week, users will be unable to connect to the internet.

According to the company, all of the basic services like the App Store, iCloud, email and web browsing will stop working.

After November 3, the over-the-air (OTA) update will be made unavailable. However, this doesn’t mean that the iPhone will become unusable. Users who forget to update can then backup and restore to a computer before moving to the newer iOS release via the computer.

The update fixes an important issue, which helped maintain compatibility of older iPhones and iPads with GPS networks as they go through a time rollover transition. The company was forced to do so after the release of iOS 11, which caused problems with the earlier builds.

This issue also affects the second, third and fourth generation iPads, iPhone 4S and first-generation iPad mini, however, the company hasn’t put out a mandatory update warning for the same. But, we recommend that you update your devices, just in case.

Earlier, the company stated that if the users did not update their devices, GPS accuracy will decrease, time and date will not show correctly, there might be syncing issues with iCloud and email. Users might also lose the ability to update their devices wirelessly.