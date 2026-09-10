Apple unveils $2,000 iPhone Duo in push into ultra-premium foldable phone segment

Apple’s new chief executive officer, John Ternus, unveiled the iPhone Duo, a $2,000 iPhone that opens and closes like a passport, doubling its screen size. The iPhone Duo marks the biggest shake-up to the best-selling iPhone in its 20-year long history, with Apple finally catching up with Samsung, Google, Huawei, and Xiaomi in the race for the ultra-high-end smartphone segment.

“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Apple CEO John Ternus said. “We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”

The folding iPhone comes with a 5.4-inch outer screen, and when the device is opened, the 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR inner display provides plenty of space for multitasking or streaming videos. The iPhone Duo has a familiar 4:3 aspect ratio, meaning the screen feels just right for reading, browsing, or watching videos. This screen ratio is great for media because videos don’t have huge black bars, and everything looks more natural.

The device features a custom nano-texture finish that minimizes the visibility of the crease and reduces glare. It also has an Apple-designed coating for improved scratch resistance. The FaceTime camera is hidden beneath the inner display.

Also read | Apple launches foldable iPhone Duo, hopes to lord over tough premium segment

When closed the iPhone Duo’s has a look and feel of an international passport. When closed the iPhone Duo’s has a look and feel of an international passport.

The Duo also offers IP68 dust and water resistance, Touch ID integrated into the side button, and support for Apple Watch unlocking. It supports Split View multitasking, allowing users to watch videos while using the other half of the screen, and can be used in different orientations or partially folded. Powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, a new display engine and C2 cellular modem, the iPhone Duo offers up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and 44 hours using the outer display. Apple Pencil support is also expected to arrive later this year.

The launch of the iPhone Duo comes years after the first foldable phones were introduced, offering users the ability to open the device and reveal a larger screen. The new high-end foldable phone will be a first for Apple and will also serve as the first major test for the company’s new CEO, John Ternus, who assumed the role on September 1, replacing Tim Cook.

The iPhone Duo’s announcement was closely watched by Wall Street investors and consumers. Analysts see the foldable iPhone as a potential success, even if supply remains limited during the first few months. Many believe that Apple’s entry into the foldable phone segment sends a clear signal that consumers are ready for foldable devices. There has been significant buzz around the iPhone Duo on social media for months, suggesting that entering the foldable market could be the right move for Apple.

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The iPhone Duo’s global retail price of $2,000 is in line with those of its competitors, particularly Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8. However, in India, Apple is charging Rs 299,900, which is higher than the Galaxy Z Fold 8’s price of Rs 179,999. The Duo will hit store shelves on October 23.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is cheaper to buy than the iPhone Ultra in India. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express) Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 is cheaper to buy than the iPhone Ultra in India. (Image: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express)

South Korea’s Samsung remains the global leader in the foldable phone segment, and it recently launched a wider and shorter Galaxy Z Fold 8, similar to the iPhone Ultra. However, the industry has been looking to Apple as a symbol of American innovation and wondering how the company co-founded by Steve Jobs would approach a foldable phone differently.

While the iPhone Duo could be popular among Apple’s most loyal fans, questions remain about how the company will navigate the global memory crisis. The industry has been waiting for Apple to bring a foldable iPhone to the market for years, and the immediate challenge will be launching the device to a wider audience. Apple may face manufacturing challenges due to the complexity of producing the display and hinge for a foldable phone, as well as the ongoing memory crisis, which has driven up smartphone prices. The global smartphone market is forecast to shrink by more than 14 per cent in 2026, according to Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone remains Apple’s biggest revenue driver, generating $209.6 billion in fiscal 2025, while strong iPhone 17 sales helped the company achieve record revenue.

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The iPhone Duo, unveiled during the company’s “Surprise and Shine” event at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, was not the only new device launched. Apple also debuted the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max, featuring the new A20 Pro system-on-chip, upgraded cameras with physical shutters that can be controlled to adjust depth of field, focus, and bokeh, longer battery life, and iOS 27, the latest version of Apple’s operating system designed for iPhones. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are priced at Rs 164,900 and Rs 179,900, respectively, making them more expensive than last year’s models.

The new iPhones are powered by Apple’s upgraded, AI-powered Siri voice assistant, which uses Google’s technology after Apple’s initial launch was delayed following a botched rollout earlier this year.

Apple also launched the AirPods 5 and Apple Watch 12 and Watch Ultra smartwatches.