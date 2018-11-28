Apple offers up to $100 extra credit on trade-in for iPhone XS, iPhone XR: Report

Apple has begun offering a trade-in program as it bids to promote iPhone sales, as reported by Forbes. The initiative, called ‘Apple GiveBack’, has been spotted on the Apple US website, and will offer credit on the exchange of old smartphones for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Through this scheme, users can earn as much as $100 (Rs 7,100 approx), on switching to the 2018 iPhone lineup.

The ‘Apple GiveBack’ program can be spotted as a user applies to purchase the phone from the Apple Store. As a user completes purchase details like network carrier, colour variant, and storage option, he/she can also spot a link at the bottom of the page, that redirects to the GiveBack benefits page. Through the same, users can put in the model number of their old iPhone, or any smartphone from the designated list of manufacturers. On the basis of the device’s condition, and the duration of purchase, this page estimates the credit that Apple will provide on exchange with an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max.

In particular, US customers will be offered credit for the exchange of all iPhones from iPhone 6 to the latest models. While iPhone 6 can be exchanged with additional Apple credit of $75, the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are available with additional credit worth $100. This cuts down to Apple GiveBack credit benefits of $25 in case of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

It is worth noting here that iPhone XR, priced in India from Rs 73,000, which is available in the US at $749. Meanwhile, the 512GB storage option of iPhone XS Max, which is worth Rs 1,52,000, has an US price of $1499.

The new Apple sale strategy can be seen as an attempt to bring back interest in the phones, as global forecasts have suggested declining shipments and production, as well as falling sales. A recent report from Digitimes stated that Apple has “enforced the second wave of order reduction in the wake of weaker-than-expected sales for its new iPhones”. The phone’s Chinese manufacturers have been reported stating that the Cupertino-based company has ordered cutbacks “by up to 25 per cent”.