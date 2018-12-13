Apple to use touch-integrated OLED screen to make 2019 iPhone thinner and lighter: Report

Apple plans to source a new screen technology from Samsung that will help in making one of its 2019 iPhones thinner and lighter. According to a report from Korea’s ET News, the Cupertino company wants to use touch-integrated OLED panels. Its current screens use a separate touch-sensitive layer on top of the top of the display. By using a touch-integrated OLED panel, Apple will be able to make the iPhone thinner and lighter.

The report says the new display technology is called ‘Y-Octa’ and it will be made by Samsung. It’s being said that the technology should be ready by next year, though initial supplies will be limited. That indicates that the new screen will only be featured in the top-end version of the iPhone initially.

The same report mentions that Samsung Display first approached Apple with the idea of touch-integrated OLED panels in March this year. In case you’re not aware, Samsung Display, Samsung’s screen technology arm, is currently the sole supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone X. Apple has been rumoured to be in talks with LG to become its second supplier for OLED panels.

At the moment, we do not know much about the 2019 iPhone lineup. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the company will likely to retain three iPhone models in its portfolio, 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED models and a 6.1-inch LCD model. Other 2019 iPhone rumours include a faster chipset, triple rear-facing cameras, and improved FaceID.