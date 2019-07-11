Apple to start production of new 10.2-inch iPad in July, 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q4: Report

Apple will apparently launch a new 10.2-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro later this year. According to a report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, the mass production of 10.2-inch iPad will start in July followed by the 16-inch MacBook Pro in the last quarter of the year. The supply chain report also mentions that Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics will be the exclusive backlight module supplier for the new iPad and MacBook Pro.

We heard before that the 10.2-inch iPad would replace the existing 9.7-inch iPad. There is a good possibility that Apple could increase the size of the 9.7-inch iPad by shaving off the bezels, just like it did with the iPhone X and iPad Pro. However, it remains to be seen whether the upcoming 10.2-inch iPad will feature Face ID. Right now, the 9.7-inch iPad is the most affordable tablet in Apple’s iPad lineup.

Separately, Apple has recently filed five unreleased iPads in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. These upcoming iPads are running iOS 13, meaning Apple is preparing to launch new iPads in the coming months. The models are A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198, and A2230.

Other than the new 10.2-inch iPad, Apple is also rumoured to launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Back in April, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the Cupertino company was planning to introduce an all-new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display. At that time, Kuo said that it was still in the works and would be launching in 2019. Last month, IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin said that the notebook will be unveiled in September and will use an LCD panel from LG with a resolution of 3072 x 1980.