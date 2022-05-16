Apple to replace Lightning port with USB-C in AirPod, other accessories: Ming-Chi Kuo

The end of Apple’s ‘Lightning’ port is near, according to various reports. The latest comes from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who earlier claimed that the company could switch iPhones from Lightning to USB-C ports in 2023. He has stated in a new tweet that the iPhone-maker will do the same with other products such as AirPods.

In a tweet posted on May 16, Kuo rubbished rumours that Apple could be getting ready to create an iPhone with no ports, saying that such a device would create a lot of problems. He also pointed out that this was unlikely due to the current limitations of wireless technologies as well as the “immature MagSafe ecosystem.”

In the same tweet, he also predicted that Apple will introduce the USB-C port to all products that currently have a Lightning port. A majority of Apple accessories, including the AirPods, the Apple TV remote, the MagSafe battery pack and the MagSafe Duo charger currently have a Lightning port.

By moving the iPhone and accessories to USB-C, Apple could streamline the chargers used to charge all its devices. Most of the company’s Mac devices and higher-end iPads already use USB-C instead of lightning. Wireless chargers for the iPhone and the Apple Watch also use a USB-C connector for their power bricks.

Also Read | Apple testing iPhones that ditch lightning ports in favor of USB-C

USB-C chargers are slightly thicker than Lightning connectors but this heftier size comes with an advantage: they can offer faster charging and data transfer speeds than Apple’s proprietary connector. But there exists a whole ecosystem of third-party accessories including chargers and adapters that use the Lightning connector. A change in the iPhone and accessories’ port could mean that these third-party manufacturers will be forced to pivot quickly as well.

1. Portless iPhone may cause more problems due to current limitations of wireless technologies & the immature MagSafe ecosystem.

2. Other Lightning port products (e.g., AirPods, Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse, MagSafe Battery) would also switch to USB-C in the foreseeable future. https://t.co/KD14TgBmtr — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 15, 2022

While Kuo did not specify the exact reasons behind Apple’s new direction, it is safe to assume that the European Commission’s proposal for a new rule to mandate all mobile phones and electronics to adopt a single charging solution is another reason why Apple is making the switch. Apple, however, has not commented on the same.