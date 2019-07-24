Apple to release three iPhone 11 models with A13 chip, new camera features: Report

Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup is expected to be launched in the month of September and thanks to various leaks and rumours, we know that the California based company will unveil a total of three devices this year, which will succeed last year’s iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. A 9to5Mac report reveals some new information about this year’s Apple devices and confirms some already leaked information as well.

The report mentions the chipset used in the new iPhone models as well as the display, charging port, Taptic Engine, and some information about the camera tech on the upcoming devices. It also confirmed that Apple will have three iPhone 11 models. The D43 (internal name) will replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) will replace the iPhone XS, and the N104 (internal name) will replace the iPhone XR.

Apple iPhones 2019 to have A13 chip and Lightning port

As per the report, the new iPhone models will be powered by the new Apple A13 chip, which is internally known by its platform codename Cebu, model T8030. The report also mentions that the new devices will not have the USB Type-C port as suggested by various rumours. Instead, Apple will continue to feature a Lightning port in the iPhone.

Triple rear cameras with a wide-angle lens

The report confirms the earlier leaks suggesting a triple rear camera setup on the iPhone XS models placed in a square-shaped camera bump. While other reports suggest that the iPhone XR successor will have a similar bump carrying dual cameras at the back, the 9to5Mac report doesn’t confirm this information.

However, it does confirm the presence of a wide-angle lens on D42 and D43, the devices replacing iPhone XS models of 2019. Adding some new camera information, the report mentions there will be a feature called Smart-Frame that will capture the area around the framed area in pictures and videos so that users can adjust framing or perform automatic perspective and crop corrections later on.

It also adds that the extra information will be retained only for a limited period of time and discarded automatically afterwards for privacy reasons. The report mentions that the front-facing camera on the iPhone 11 will be upgraded and it will support slo-mo recording at 120fps.

The Retina display on iPhone 11 models

The iPhone 11 models D42 and D43 (iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors) will have a 3x OLED Retina display whereas the N104 (iPhone XR successor) will feature the 2x Liquid Retina display like the current iPhone XR model, as per the report. All three devices are said to have the same screen resolution as their predecessors.

Taptic Engines on iPhone 11 2019

Codenamed as leap haptics, this year’s iPhone models will reportedly feature a new type of Taptic Engine. While the report doesn’t clarify as to what kind of improvement we’ll be seeing in the haptic touch but it does confirm that the new devices will not feature 3D Touch.