Apple to launch two iPhone SE 2 models with LCD screen

Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch in the first quarter of 2020 and will look like iPhone 8 in terms of design with a glass back cover. (Image of Apple iPhone SE) Apple iPhone SE 2 could launch in the first quarter of 2020 and will look like iPhone 8 in terms of design with a glass back cover. (Image of Apple iPhone SE)

Apple could launch two iPhone SE 2 models in 2020, according to a Digitimes report, which quoted sources from Taiwan’s supply chain. The second iPhone SE 2 variant is expected to be unveiled before the end of the year or early 2021.

The second iPhone SE 2 variant or iPhone SE 2 Plus as some are calling it is speculated to sport a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch LCD display. Apple iPhone SE 2 Plus is expected to come with a tiny notch on top of the display and Touch ID that could be integrated into the power button on the side.

Further, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities has predicted (via MacRumors) that the larger iPhone SE 2 Plus will arrive in 2021. Meanwhile, the smaller iPhone SE 2 could launch in the first quarter of 2020 and will look like iPhone 8 in terms of design with a glass back cover, Kuo noted.

The successor to the popular 4-inch iPhone SE, could sport a bigger 4.7-inch screen, same as iPhone 8. The smartphone is said to be powered by Apple’s A13 processor, which also powers iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. It will come with 3GB RAM. Kuo had earlier said that iPhone SE 2 will be priced at $399 for the 64GB storage model and available in Space Gray, Silver, and Red colour options.

A separate report in Digitimes claimed that Apple will launch six iPhone models in 2020, out of which two will be LCD models (iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 2 Plus). The rest four will get an OLED screen. Meanwhile, Kuo has predicted only four iPhone models will get 5G support.

An OLED iPhone 2020 model, which is said to replace 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, will get a 5.4-inch display, while another OLED model will sport a 6.1-inch screen, as per Kuo. The two variants will have dual-rear cameras. A third OLED iPhone 2020 variant will feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the fourth model will come with a a bigger 6.7-inch display. The 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 2020 models will have triple cameras, but also a new 3D Time of Flight sensor at the back.

